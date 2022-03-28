Hurricanes, Rangers swing deal

The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired defenseman Tarmo Reunanen from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Maxim Letunov.

Reunanen will join the AHL’s Chicago Wolves, while Letunov has been assigned to the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack.

Reunanen has tallied two goals and 15 assists for 17 points, along with a plus-8 rating, in 40 games with Hartford this season.

A 24-year-old native of Finland, Reunanen was an Atlantic Division AHL All-Star in 2020-21, when he notched four goals and 13 assists in 21 games for Hartford. He also made his NHL debut last season, recording one assist in four games with the Rangers.

Reunanen was originally a fourth-round choice by the Rangers in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Letunov has posted 13 goals and 10 assists for 23 points in 60 games with the Chicago Wolves this season.

The UConn product returns to Connecticut having totaled 49 goals and 57 assists for 106 points in 199 career AHL games with Chicago and San Jose. He has also played three NHL games with the Sharks, posting one goal.

The 26-year-old Moscow native was a second-round selection by St. Louis in the 2014 NHL Draft.