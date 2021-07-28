Hurricanes sign C.J. Smith

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward C.J. Smith to a one-year, two-way contract.

Smith joins the Hurricanes after four seasons in the Buffalo Sabres organization. In 2020-21, Smith recorded four goals and nine assists in 15 games with the AHL’s Rochester Americans, and also skated in one NHL contest with the Sabres.

Smith has played 184 career AHL games with Rochester, totaling 61 goals and 81 assists for 142 points. He represented the Amerks at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic and was named MVP of the All-Star Challenge.

In 14 career NHL games with Buffalo, Smith has notched two goals and one assist.