Hurricanes sign Chatfield, Miletic

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed defenseman Jalen Chatfield and forward Sam Miletic to one-year, two-way contracts.

Chatfield made his NHL debut in 2020-21, collecting one assist in 18 games with the Vancouver Canucks.

In three prior seasons with the AHL’s Utica Comets, Chatfield skated in 142 games and totaled two goals and 15 assists for 17 points.

Miletic registered two goals and three assists in 21 games with the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2020-21, his third pro campaign.

In 132 career AHL games with the Penguins, Miletic has tallied 23 goals and 49 assists for 72 points. He participated in the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic.