The Carolina Hurricanes have signed defenseman Josh Jacobs to a one-year, two-way contract.

A second-round pick by New Jersey in the 2014 NHL Draft, Jacobs had spent his first five pro seasons in the Devils organization, tallying nine goals and 47 assists for 56 points in 247 AHL games with Albany and Binghamton.

In 2020-21, Jacobs played 19 games for the B-Devils, notching three assists.

He has also appeared in three career NHL contests with New Jersey.