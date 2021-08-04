Kraken agree to terms with True, Carrick

The Seattle Kraken have agreed to terms with forward Alexander True and defenseman Connor Carrick on one-year, two-way contracts.

True played 27 games with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda in 2020-21, posting nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points, tied for third on the team in scoring. He added one assist in seven NHL games with the San Jose Sharks.

Over four pro seasons in San Jose, True tallied 59 goals and 69 assists for 128 points in 203 AHL contests. He was named Barracuda team MVP in 2018-19 when he led the team in goals (24), points (55) and plus/minus (+16), and again in 2020-21.

The 24-year-old native of Copenhagen, Denmark, has totaled five assists in 19 NHL games with the Sharks.

Carrick notched six assists in 13 games with the AHL’s Binghamton Devils in 2020-21, as well as one goal and one assist in 11 outings with the NHL’s New Jersey Devils.

A veteran of eight pro seasons, Carrick has played 158 games in the AHL with Binghamton, Texas, Toronto and Hershey, totaling 20 goals and 63 assists for 83 points. He participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2015 and 2016.

Carrick has also posted nine goals and 13 assists for 22 points in 25 Calder Cup Playoff games. He led the entire AHL in postseason scoring in 2016, with 18 points in 15 games for Toronto.

A fifth-round pick by Washington in the 2012 NHL Draft, Carrick has skated in 241 games in the NHL with Washington, Toronto, Dallas and New Jersey, compiling 13 goals and 36 assists for 49 points.