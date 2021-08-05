Allen named head coach of Bears

Scott Allen has been named the new head coach of the AHL’s Hershey Bears.

Allen had served the last two seasons as an assistant alongside Spencer Carbery. Carbery was hired as an assistant with the Toronto Maple Leafs last month.

“We are pleased to promote Scott and name him as the next head coach of the Bears,” said Washington Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan. “Scott brings many years of coaching experience, and in addition to his familiarity with our organization, we are confident our prospects will continue to grow and head in the right direction under his guidance.”

Allen, 55, has 25 years of coaching experience, including 13 in the AHL as an assistant coach with the Bears (2019-21), Portland Pirates (2015-16), San Antonio Rampage (2002-04, 14-15), Chicago Wolves (2013-14), Peoria Rivermen (2012-13), Quad City Flames (2007-09), Omaha Ak-Sar-Ben Knights (2005-07) and Lowell Lock Monsters (2004-05). Allen also had previous head coaching stints in San Antonio and Portland, with a record of 52-67-10 in 129 games over parts of three seasons.

A native of New Bedford, Mass., Allen has also been an NHL assistant with the New York Islanders (2009-12), Florida Panthers (2016-17) and Arizona Coyotes (2017-19).

In addition, Steve Bergin has joined the Bears’ staff as an assistant coach. Bergin spent last season as an assistant at Sacred Heart University. He was named the ECHL’s Coach of the Year in 2019-20, his lone season at the helm of Hershey’s affiliate in South Carolina.