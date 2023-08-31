IceHogs captain Mitchell retires

Veteran American Hockey League winger Garrett Mitchell announced his retirement on Thursday.
Mitchell, who turns 32 on Saturday, played 537 games in the AHL over a 12-year pro career that included stops in Hershey, Laval and Rockford. He totaled 66 goals and 70 assists for 136 points, and wore the captain’s “C” for the Bears (2015-18) and IceHogs (2020-23).
Mitchell was also his team’s winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award twice, recognizing his efforts in the Hershey community in 2017-18 and the Rockford community in 2022-23.
A sixth-round pick by Washington in the 2009 NHL Draft, Mitchell also skated in one National Hockey League game, debuting with the Capitals on Apr. 9, 2017, vs. Florida.
