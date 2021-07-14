IceHogs re-sign captain Mitchell

The Rockford IceHogs have re-signed forward and team captain Garrett Mitchell to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Mitchell returns to Rockford for his 11th professional campaign after posting three goals and two assists in 29 games with the IceHogs in 2020-21.

Mitchell has skated in 446 career AHL games with Rockford, Laval and Hershey, totaling 60 goals and 61 assists for 121 points. In addition to wearing the “C” for the IceHogs last season, he served as captain in Hershey from 2015 to 2018.

Originally selected by Washington in the sixth round of the 2009 NHL Draft, Mitchell appeared in one game with the Capitals during the 2016-17 season.