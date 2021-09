The Iowa Wild have signed forward Nate Sucese to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Sucese spent the 2020-21 season with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners, collecting six goals and seven assists for 13 points.

A native of Fairport, N.Y., Sucese spent four seasons at Penn State University, totaling 140 points in 147 games. He earned NCAA Second Team All-American and Big Ten First Team All-Star honors as a senior in 2019-20.