Jets agree to terms with Dano

The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms with forward Marko Dano on a one-year, two-way contract.

Dano, 25, returns to the Jets after spending last season in the Columbus organization, where he registered four goals and 15 assists in 46 games with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters. He also appeared in three NHL games with the Blue Jackets.

Dano has split his first six pro seasons between the AHL and the NHL. A first-round pick by Columbus in the 2013 NHL Draft, Dano has skated in 186 AHL games with Springfield, Rockford, Manitoba and Cleveland, notching 33 goals and 66 assists for 99 points. In 141 NHL contests with Columbus, Chicago, Winnipeg and Colorado, he has totaled 19 goals and 26 assists for 45 points.

Dano spent parts of four seasons in the Jets organization after being acquired in a trade with Chicago on Feb. 25, 2016.