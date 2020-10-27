Jets agree to terms with Harkins

The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms with forward Jansen Harkins on a two-year contract.

Harkins, 23, was voted team MVP for the Manitoba Moose in 2019-20 after registering 31 points (7 goals, 24 assists) in 30 games before spending the second half of the season with the Jets. Harkins, who also participated in the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, made his NHL debut on Dec. 21, 2019, and went on to collect two goals and five assists in 29 regular-season games for Winnipeg.

A second-round choice in the 2015 NHL Draft, Harkins also contributed one goal in three postseason games for the Jets in 2020.

Harkins has skated in 156 career AHL games with Manitoba, recording 27 goals and 55 assists for 82 points.