News

Kings re-sign defenseman Wolanin

by AHL PR
Photo: Andy Hayt

The Los Angeles Kings have re-signed defenseman Christian Wolanin to a one-year, two-way contract.

Wolanin, 26, was acquired by the Kings in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on Mar. 29, 2021. He tallied three assists in 18 NHL games between Los Angeles and Ottawa in 2020-21, and added three assists in three AHL games between Ontario and Belleville. Wolanin also captured a bronze medal with the United States at the 2021 IIHF World Championship.

An AHL All-Star as a rookie in 2018-19, Wolanin has skated in 52 career games in the AHL, totaling eight goals, 27 assists and a plus-11 rating.

Ottawa’s fourth-round selection in the 2015 NHL Draft, Wolanin has five goals and 13 assists for 18 points in 61 career contests in the NHL.

Related Posts

Reign sign Sutter, Doty, Johnson to AHL deals
Ward, Stothers join Ducks’ coaching staff
Reign like a King
AHL announces suspensions