Kings re-sign defenseman Wolanin

The Los Angeles Kings have re-signed defenseman Christian Wolanin to a one-year, two-way contract.

Wolanin, 26, was acquired by the Kings in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on Mar. 29, 2021. He tallied three assists in 18 NHL games between Los Angeles and Ottawa in 2020-21, and added three assists in three AHL games between Ontario and Belleville. Wolanin also captured a bronze medal with the United States at the 2021 IIHF World Championship.

An AHL All-Star as a rookie in 2018-19, Wolanin has skated in 52 career games in the AHL, totaling eight goals, 27 assists and a plus-11 rating.

Ottawa’s fourth-round selection in the 2015 NHL Draft, Wolanin has five goals and 13 assists for 18 points in 61 career contests in the NHL.