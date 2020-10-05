Kings re-sign Eyssimont, Luff

The Los Angeles Kings have re-signed forwards Mikey Eyssimont and Matt Luff to one-year contracts.

Eyssimont, 24, established career highs with 12 goals, 16 assists and 28 points in 56 games with the AHL’s Ontario Reign last season, tied for second on the team in scoring.

A fifth-round pick by the Kings in the 2016 NHL Draft, Eyssimont turned pro following his junior season at St. Cloud State in 2018 and has totaled 22 goals and 27 assists for 49 points in 122 career AHL games with the Reign.

Luff, 23, tallied nine goals and 15 assists for 24 points in 30 AHL games with Ontario in 2019-20, along with one goal and four assists in 18 NHL games with Los Angeles.

The fourth-year pro has appeared in 135 AHL games with the Reign, amassing 32 goals and 53 assists for 85 points. Luff made his NHL debut in 2018-19 and has totaled nine goals and seven assists in 51 appearances with the Kings.