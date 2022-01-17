Marlies’ Král named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Toronto Marlies defenseman Filip Král has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 16, 2022.

Král found the scoresheet in each of the Marlies’ four games last week, tallying two goals and four assists for six points while helping Toronto to four consecutive wins.

Král began the week by registering a career-high three assists in the first period of a 5-4 Marlies win over Springfield last Monday afternoon. He scored his first goal of the season as Toronto earned a 4-2 victory over Belleville on Wednesday, and found the net again in a 4-3 decision at Hershey on Saturday night. Then on Sunday, Král extended his scoring streak to five games by assisting on the game-tying goal late in regulation, helping propel the Marlies to a 4-3 overtime win at Lehigh Valley.

A fifth-round choice by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2018 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old Král has two goals and 12 assists for 14 points in 27 games for the Marlies this season. He split his rookie pro campaign in 2020-21 between the Marlies and HC Kometa Brno in his native Czech Republic, recording two goals in 10 AHL contests.