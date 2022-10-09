Lightning sign Labrie for 2022-23

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Pierre-Cedric Labrie to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2022-23 season.

Labrie had signed a two-year AHL deal with the Syracuse Crunch on Jan. 7, 2022. He skated in 56 AHL games between Syracuse and Hartford last season, totaling six goals and 10 assists for 16 points.

Entering his 16th pro season, Labrie has played 685 games in the AHL with Syracuse, Hartford, Bakersfield, Milwaukee, Tucson, Rockford, Norfolk, Peoria and Manitoba, totaling 95 goals and 119 assists for 214 points.

Labrie has also played 55 postseason games in the AHL, reaching the Calder Cup Finals with Manitoba in 2009 and winning a championship with Norfolk in 2012.

The undrafted Labrie has appeared in 46 NHL games, all with Tampa Bay, notching two goals and three assists.