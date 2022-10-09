Oilers, Blues make trade

The Edmonton Oilers have acquired center Klim Kostin from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for defenseman Dmitri Samorukov.

Kostin, 23, collected four goals and five assists in 40 NHL games with the Blues last season. He also had three goals and three assists in 17 regular-season games with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds, and added four goals and four assists in 18 playoff games to help Springfield reach the Calder Cup Finals.

A first-round choice (31st overall) by St. Louis in the 2017 NHL Draft, Kostin has notched five goals and six assists for 11 points in 46 career NHL contests. He has also appeared in 198 AHL games with Springfield and San Antonio, totaling 32 goals and 56 assists for 88 points.

Samorukov, 23, made his NHL debut with the Oilers last season, appearing in one game. He also posted three goals and 15 assists along with a plus-16 rating in 51 games with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

Edmonton’s third-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Samorukov has skated in 103 career AHL games with the Condors and has recorded five goals and 25 assists for 30 points.