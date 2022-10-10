Ingram among five claimed off NHL waivers Monday

Two-time AHL All-Star goaltender Connor Ingram was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, one of five players claimed as NHL teams set their opening-night rosters for the 2022-23 season.

Ingram, 25, appeared in 54 games for the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals last season, going 30-17-7 with a 2.70 goals-against average, a .915 save percentage and five shutouts. He also made his NHL debut with the Nashville Predators last season, making three appearances in the regular season and four more in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Originally a third-round choice by Tampa Bay in the 2016 NHL Draft, Ingram has gone 86-43-15 with a 2.41 GAA, a .919 save percentage and 17 shutouts in 149 career AHL games with Milwaukee, Chicago and Syracuse. He appeared in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2019 and 2020, and was voted a Second Team AHL All-Star in 2019-20.

The Winnipeg Jets claimed forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from the Washington Capitals, the Anaheim Ducks claimed forward Brett Leason from Washington, the Florida Panthers claimed defenseman Josh Mahura from Anaheim, and the Chicago Blackhawks claimed defenseman Jarred Tinordi from the New York Rangers.

Jonsson-Fjallby, 24, made his NHL debut with the Capitals in 2021-22, recording two goals and two assists in 23 games. He also set career highs with 16 goals, 18 assists and 34 points in 44 AHL games with the Hershey Bears.

Leason, 23, also debuted with Washington last season, posting three goals and three assists in 36 games. He added six goals and seven assists in 31 games with Hershey.

Mahura, 24, played 38 games with Anaheim last season, notching three goals and four assists. He skated in 112 AHL games with San Diego over three seasons from 2018 to 2021.

Tinordi, an 11th-year pro, skated in 32 games for the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack last season and registered one goal and four assists. He also appeared in seven NHL games for the Rangers, picking up one goal.