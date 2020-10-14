Marlies sign Chartier to AHL contract

The Toronto Marlies have signed forward Rourke Chartier to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Chartier, 24, was last active in 2018-19, when he recorded six goals and 12 assists for 18 points in 26 AHL games for the San Jose Barracuda. He also made his NHL debut that season, and registered one goal in 13 games with the San Jose Sharks. He missed the entire 2019-20 season due to injury.

A native of Saskatoon, Sask., Chartier has collected 30 goals and 44 assists for 74 points in 121 career AHL games, all with San Jose. He was originally a fifth-round selection by the Sharks in the 2014 NHL Draft.