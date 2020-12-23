Mittelstadt re-signs with Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed forward Casey Mittelstadt to a one-year contract.

Mittelstadt, 22, made his American Hockey League debut with the Rochester Americans last season and recorded nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points in 36 AHL games. He added four goals and five assists in 31 contests with the Sabres.

The third-year pro from Eden Prairie, Minn., has totaled 17 goals and 22 assists in 114 career NHL games.

Mittelstadt was a first-round selection (8th overall) by Buffalo in the 2017 NHL Draft.