Oilers, Canadiens make trade

The Edmonton Oilers have acquired forward Jacob Perreault from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Noel Hoefenmayer.

Perreault, 22, was scoreless in six games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket this season. He also had one goal and four assists in five contests with Trois-Rivieres (ECHL). In 180 career AHL contests with Laval and San Diego, he has recorded 33 goals and 60 assists for 93 points.

A first-round choice (27th overall) by Anaheim in the 2020 NHL Draft, Perreault has appeared in one game in the NHL, making his debut with the Ducks on Jan. 8, 2022.

Hoefenmayer, 25, has collected one goal and six assists in 11 games with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors this season, his fifth pro campaign.

Originally a fourth-round pick by Arizona in the 2017 NHL Draft, Hoefenmayer has recorded 21 goals and 51 assists for 72 points in 149 career AHL games with Bakersfield and Toronto. He played in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2023.