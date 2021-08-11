Oilers re-sign Benson

The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed forward Tyler Benson to a one-year, two-way contract.

Benson, 23, tied for third in the AHL in scoring last season with 36 points (10 goals, 26 assists) in 36 games for the Bakersfield Condors.

He also tallied three goals and two assists in six postseason games, including the game-winning goal in the Pacific Division Finals clincher against Henderson.

Entering his fourth pro season in 2021-22, Benson has notched 34 goals and 107 assists for 141 points in 156 regular-season AHL games with the Condors. He was an AHL All-Rookie Team selection and a Second Team AHL All-Star in 2018-19, and played in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2020.

An Edmonton native, Benson was selected by the Oilers in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft. He has registered one assist in seven career NHL games.