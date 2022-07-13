Panthers agree to terms with Lyon

The Florida Panthers have agreed to terms with goaltender Alex Lyon on a one-year, two-way contract.

Lyon ranked second in the American Hockey League with a 2.16 goals-against average in 2021-22, going 18-7-3 with a .912 save percentage and three shutouts in 30 regular-season appearances with the Chicago Wolves.

Lyon then went 9-3 (2.03, .923) with two shutouts in 12 postseason contests, including a 28-save shutout in the Wolves’ Calder Cup-clinching victory over Springfield on June 25.

Lyon also made two appearances in the NHL with Carolina last season, going 1-0-1 (2.93, .908).

A native of Baudette, Minn., Lyon has made 179 appearances over six AHL seasons with Chicago and Lehigh Valley, compiling a record of 93-61-18 with a 2.65 GAA, a .913 save percentage and nine shutouts. In 25 postseason outings, he is 15-9 with a 2.01 GAA, a .933 save percentage and two shutouts.

Lyon has played 24 games in the NHL with Carolina and Philadelphia (7-7-3, 3.18, .895).