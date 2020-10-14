Panthers re-sign goaltender Desrosiers

The Florida Panthers have re-signed goaltender Philippe Desrosiers to a one-year, two-way contract.

Desrosiers appeared in a career-high 29 games with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds in 2019-20, going 16-10-2 with a 3.05 goals-against average and ranking 12th in the league with a .916 save percentage.

Desrosiers also ranked eighth in the league in shots faced (1,037) and made at least 35 saves on 11 occasions, including a 62-save effort in a 3-1 win over Lehigh Valley on Dec. 4, 2019.

A second-round pick by Dallas in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Desrosiers has appeared in 72 AHL games over his five professional seasons with Springfield and Texas, going 33-28-3 with a 2.78 GAA, a .913 save percentage and two shutouts.