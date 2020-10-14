2020-21 season to begin no earlier than Dec. 4 Details
News

Panthers re-sign goaltender Desrosiers

by AHL PR
Photo: Kelly Shea

The Florida Panthers have re-signed goaltender Philippe Desrosiers to a one-year, two-way contract.

Desrosiers appeared in a career-high 29 games with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds in 2019-20, going 16-10-2 with a 3.05 goals-against average and ranking 12th in the league with a .916 save percentage.

Desrosiers also ranked eighth in the league in shots faced (1,037) and made at least 35 saves on 11 occasions, including a 62-save effort in a 3-1 win over Lehigh Valley on Dec. 4, 2019.

A second-round pick by Dallas in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Desrosiers has appeared in 72 AHL games over his five professional seasons with Springfield and Texas, going 33-28-3 with a 2.78 GAA, a .913 save percentage and two shutouts.

Related Posts

Panthers agree to terms with Lomberg
Kinnear excited for return to Charlotte
Khudobin proves resilient on road to Stanley Cup Final
Wolves, Checkers announce new affiliations