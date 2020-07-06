Penguins sign Schilkey, Nastasiuk to AHL deals

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have signed forwards Nick Schilkey and Zach Nastasiuk to American Hockey League contracts for the 2020-21 season.

Schilkey and Nastasiuk both played for Penguins head coach Mike Vellucci in Charlotte, winning a Calder Cup championship in 2019.

Schilkey, 26, played 49 games for the AHL’s Bridgeport Sound Tigers in 2019-20, registering nine goals and 13 assists for 22 points. He has appeared in 161 career AHL games over three seasons with Bridgeport and Charlotte, totaling 29 goals and 42 assists for 71 points.

Nastasiuk, 25, notched four goals and seven assists for 11 points in 53 games with the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage in 2019-20, his fifth pro season.

Detroit’s second-round pick in the 2013 NHL Draft has skated in 161 career AHL contests with San Antonio, Charlotte and Grand Rapids, amassing 13 goals and 23 assists for 36 points.