Rocket agree to terms with Vigneault, Schueneman

The Laval Rocket have agreed to terms with forward Sam Vigneault and defenseman Corey Schueneman on one-year AHL contracts for the 2020-21 season.

Vigneault, 24, enters his fourth pro campaign after scoring a career-high 11 goals and finishing with 16 points in 57 games for the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters in 2019-20.

The native of Baie-Comeau, Que., has appeared in 190 career AHL contests, all with Cleveland, and has totaled 25 goals and 38 assists for 63 points.

Vigneault turned pro in 2017 after three seasons at Clarkson University.

Schueneman, 24, collected three goals and 18 assists for 21 points in 44 games as a rookie with the AHL’s Stockton Heat in 2019-20.

A native of Brighton, Mich., Schueneman made his pro debut with the Heat in 2018-19 after completing his senior season at Western Michigan University.