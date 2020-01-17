Penguins, Stars engineer deal

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired defenseman John Nyberg from the Dallas Stars in exchange for Oula Palve.

Nyberg, 23, has appeared in 19 games for the AHL’s Texas Stars this season, registering two goals and four assists for six points.

As a rookie in 2018-19, Nyberg recorded one goal and five assists in 44 games with Texas. He made his pro debut during the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs and picked up two assists in eight contests, helping the Stars reach the Finals.

Nyberg was a sixth-round choice by Dallas in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Palve, 27, has tallied one goal and seven assists in 37 games with the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2019-20, his first season in North America.

Palve spent the previous three seasons in Finland’s Liiga with HPK Hameenlinna and TPS Turku, finishing in the top 10 in league scoring in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Palve signed as a free agent with Pittsburgh on Apr. 22, 2019.