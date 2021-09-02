Pittsburgh signs netminder Domingue

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed goaltender Louis Domingue to a one-year, two-way contract.

Domingue spent the 2020-21 season in the Calgary Flames organization, making three appearances with the AHL’s Stockton Heat (0-2-1, 4.04, .859) and one with the Flames (0-1-0, 3.12, .870). He spent the majority of the season on Calgary’s taxi squad.

Domingue has played 103 games in the AHL with Stockton, Syracuse, Binghamton, Springfield and Portland, and has a record of 46-40-8 with a 2.93 goals-against average, a .903 save percentage and five shutouts.

A fifth-round pick by Phoenix in the 2010 NHL Draft, Domingue has made 140 appearances in the NHL with the Arizona, Tampa Bay, New Jersey, Vancouver and Calgary, and has a record of 58-59-10 with a 3.06 GAA, a .904 save percentage and two shutouts.