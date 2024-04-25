Poirier perfect as Stars sweep away Moose

Remi Poirier made 41 saves to backstop the Texas Stars to a 2-0 win over the Manitoba Moose at H-E-B Center on Thursday night, good for a sweep of the teams’ best-of-three first-round playoff series.

The Stars advance to face the Milwaukee Admirals in the Central Division semifinals beginning next Thursday night.

Fredrik Karlström scored both Texas goals in Game 2, converting on power plays at 12:51 of the first period and at 2:31 of the third.

Rookie Christian Kyrou had a pair of assists, giving him four points in the series.

Poirier, who stopped 21 shots in Game 1, wound up with a .954 save percentage in the two victories as Texas got past a Moose team that had defeated the Stars twice in Cedar Park last weekend.

Thomas Milic turned aside 20 shots for Manitoba.

(Texas wins series, 2-0)

Game 1 – Tue., Apr. 23 – TEXAS 6, Manitoba 3

Game 2 – Thu., Apr. 25 – TEXAS 2, Manitoba 0