Predators acquire Glass in three-way deal

The Nashville Predators have acquired forward Cody Glass from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for Nolan Patrick as part of a three-team deal with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Glass, 22, tallied four goals and six assists for 10 points in 14 games with the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights in 2020-21. He added three assists in two playoff games.

Glass also skated in 27 NHL games with the Golden Knights last season, posting four goals and six assists for 10 points.

A first-round pick (6th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft, Glass made his AHL debut with the Chicago Wolves in 2019 and helped them to the Calder Cup Finals, recording 15 points in 22 postseason games. In 22 career regular-season games with Henderson and Chicago, Glass has totaled eight goals and nine assists.

Over two seasons in the NHL, Glass has tallied nine goals and 13 assists for 22 points in 66 games for Vegas.