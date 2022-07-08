Predators acquire Leonard from San Jose

The Nashville Predators have acquired forward John Leonard and a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Luke Kunin.

Leonard, 23, skated in 45 games with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda in 2021-22, collecting 17 goals and 15 assists for 32 points. He also notched one goal and one assist in 14 NHL games with the Sharks.

A 2018 draft pick by the Sharks, Leonard has 18 goals and 16 assists in 47 AHL games over his first two pro seasons, along with four goals and 11 assists in 58 NHL outings. He turned pro in 2020 after three seasons at UMass-Amherst.

Kunin, an AHL All-Star as a rookie in 2017-18, has played 251 games in the NHL with Nashville and Minnesota.