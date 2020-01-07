Predators, Canadiens make trade

The Nashville Predators have acquired forward Michael McCarron from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for forward Laurent Dauphin.

McCarron, 24, has recorded five goals and nine assists for 14 points in 29 games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket in 2019-20, his fifth pro season.

The native of Grosse Pointe, Mich., was a first-round pick (25th overall) by Montreal in the 2013 NHL Draft and has skated in 205 career AHL games with Laval and St. John’s, totaling 43 goals and 73 assists for 116 points. McCarron was an AHL All-Star as a rookie in 2015-16.

In 69 NHL contests with the Canadiens, McCarron has tallied two goals and six assists for eight points.

Dauphin, 24, has notched seven goals and nine assists for 16 points in 33 games with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals this season.

The fifth-year pro from Repentigny, Que., has compiled 55 goals and 78 assists for 133 points in 252 career AHL games with Milwaukee, Tucson, Rockford, Springfield and Portland. He set a career high with 35 points in 2018-19.

A second-round pick by Phoenix in the 2013 NHL Draft, Dauphin has skated in 35 career NHL games – all with the Coyotes – and has tallied three goals and one assist.