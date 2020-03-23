Predators lock up Ingram for three more years

The Nashville Predators have signed goaltender Connor Ingram to a three-year contract extension through 2022-23.

Ingram, 22, has bettered his numbers in each of his three professional seasons. In 33 games with the Milwaukee Admirals in 2019-20, Ingram has a record of 21-5-5 and ranks third in the AHL in both goals-against average (1.92) and save percentage (.933). He represented the Admirals at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, his second consecutive appearance at the midseason event.

Acquired by Nashville from Tampa Bay on June 14, 2019, Ingram has appeared in 90 AHL games with Milwaukee and Syracuse, posting a record of 55-23-7 with a 2.16 GAA, a .923 save percentage and 12 shutouts.

Ingram was originally selected by the Lightning in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft.