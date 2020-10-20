Predators re-sign Pitlick to one-year contract

The Nashville Predators have signed forward Rem Pitlick to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2020-21 season.

Pitlick, 23, is coming off a rookie pro season in which he recorded 20 goals and 16 assists for 36 points in 63 games with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals. He finished tied for 10th among all AHL rookies in scoring, and was one of just five AHL rookies to hit the 20-goal mark.

A third-round pick by Nashville in the 2016 NHL Draft, Pitlick played three seasons at the University of Minnesota and made his NHL debut with the Predators on Mar. 25, 2019, at the Minnesota Wild.