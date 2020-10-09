Red Wings agree to terms with Barber, Criscuolo, Boyle

The Detroit Red Wings today agreed to terms with right wing Riley Barber on a two-year contract and center Kyle Criscuolo and goaltender Kevin Boyle on one-year contracts.

Barber tallied 16 goals and 21 assists for 37 points in 46 AHL games between Laval and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2019-20. He was also scoreless in nine NHL games with Montreal.

In five pro seasons skating with Laval, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hershey, Barber has totaled 106 goals and 111 assists for 217 points in 283 regular-season AHL games. He also has 15 points in 38 playoff games, including a trip to the Calder Cup Finals in 2016.

Barber was a sixth-round selection by Washington in the 2012 NHL Draft, and has played 12 career NHL games with the Capitals and Canadiens.

Criscuolo returns to the Red Wings organization after beginning his pro career with Grand Rapids. Criscuolo spent the 2019-20 season between Lehigh Valley and San Diego in the AHL, recording eight goals and 16 assists for 24 points in 47 games.

Criscuolo has skated in 221 career regular-season AHL games with San Diego, Lehigh Valley, Rochester and Grand Rapids, totaling 46 goals and 73 assists for 119 points. He won a Calder Cup championship with the Griffins in 2017.

Criscuolo made his NHL debut with Buffalo in 2017-18, appearing in nine games.

Boyle was 9-7-2 in 20 appearances with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls in 2019-20, posting a 2.82 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.

Boyle has played 117 games in the AHL over four seasons with San Diego, showing a record of 62-38-10 with a 2.71 GAA, a .915 save percentage and two shutouts. He was an AHL All-Star in 2019.

Originally signed by Anaheim as an undrafted free agent in 2016, Boyle made his NHL debut with the Ducks in 2018-19 and has a 2.17 GAA and a .928 save percentage in five career NHL appearances.