Reign re-sign Gaunce to one-year contract

The Ontario Reign have re-signed defenseman Cameron Gaunce to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season.

Gaunce skated in 61 games with the Reign in 2021-22, recording seven goals and 20 assists for 27 points along with a plus-12 rating. He also played five Calder Cup Playoff games. Gaunce was selected as Ontario’s winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Person of the Year award for his outstanding contributions in the community.

Over 12 pro seasons, Gaunce has played 731 regular-season games with Ontario, Syracuse, Cleveland/Lake Erie, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Portland and Texas, totaling 48 goals and 241 assists for 289 points along with a cumulative plus/minus rating of plus-126. He has also registered seven assists in 48 postseason games, winning a Calder Cup championship with Texas in 2014, and participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2016 and again in 2020.

A second-round selection by Colorado in the 2008 NHL Draft, Gaunce has played 37 games in the NHL with Colorado, Dallas, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay, notching three goals and six assists.