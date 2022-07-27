News

Reign re-sign Gaunce to one-year contract

by AHL PR
Photo: Ontario Reign

The Ontario Reign have re-signed defenseman Cameron Gaunce to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season.

Gaunce skated in 61 games with the Reign in 2021-22, recording seven goals and 20 assists for 27 points along with a plus-12 rating. He also played five Calder Cup Playoff games. Gaunce was selected as Ontario’s winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Person of the Year award for his outstanding contributions in the community.

Over 12 pro seasons, Gaunce has played 731 regular-season games with Ontario, Syracuse, Cleveland/Lake Erie, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Portland and Texas, totaling 48 goals and 241 assists for 289 points along with a cumulative plus/minus rating of plus-126. He has also registered seven assists in 48 postseason games, winning a Calder Cup championship with Texas in 2014, and participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2016 and again in 2020.

A second-round selection by Colorado in the 2008 NHL Draft, Gaunce has played 37 games in the NHL with Colorado, Dallas, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay, notching three goals and six assists.

Related Posts

Kings sign Copley, Paquette-Bisson
Bears’ Moulson announces retirement
Sturm named head coach of Reign
AHL MVP Tynan re-signs with Kings