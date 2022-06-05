Rocket bounce back to even East Finals

The Laval Rocket bounced back from a tough Game 1 loss and defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-2, on Sunday evening to even the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals at one game apiece.

The series now shifts north to Laval for the next three games, beginning Wednesday night at Place Bell.

Jesse Ylönen led the Rocket offense with a goal and two assists in Game 2, Brandon Gignac netted his fourth goal of the postseason, and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard ended an 11-game drought with his first goal since Apr. 27.

Cayden Primeau (7-2) kicked out 33 shots for Laval, allowing two goals or fewer for the seventh time in nine starts during these playoffs.

Mackenzie MacEachern and Klim Kostin scored for the Thunderbirds, whose perfect 7-0 start to the postseason came to an end. Springfield had won 11 consecutive games dating back to the regular season.

Charlie Lindgren (2-1), making his first appearance since Game 3 of the Thunderbirds’ division semifinal series against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on May 15, finished with 22 saves.

A2-Springfield Thunderbirds vs. N3-Laval Rocket

Game 1 – Sat., June 4 – SPRINGFIELD 2, Laval 1 (OT)

Game 2 – Sun., June 5 – Laval 4, SPRINGFIELD 2

Game 3 – Wed., June 8 – Springfield at Laval, 7:00

Game 4 – Fri., June 10 – Springfield at Laval, 7:00

Game 5 – Sat., June 11 – Springfield at Laval, 7:00

*Game 6 – Mon., June 13 – Laval at Springfield, 7:05

*Game 7 – Wed., June 15 – Laval at Springfield, 7:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern