Rosters announced for 2023 AHL All-Star Classic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today the playing rosters for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank, to be held February 5-6 in Laval, Que.

Each of the AHL’s four divisions will be represented by 12 players. Rosters were determined by committees of AHL coaches, and all 32 AHL teams are represented by at least one All-Star.

The 2023 rosters feature 37 first-time AHL All-Stars and nine rookies, as well as nine former first-round NHL draft choices and six second-round picks. In addition, 14 of the All-Stars named have also played in the National Hockey League already this season, including Justin Barron of the Laval Rocket (Montreal), Cam York of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia), Lukas Reichel of the Rockford IceHogs (Chicago) and Matthew Phillips of the Calgary Wranglers (Calgary).

Hershey Bears head coach Todd Nelson, Toronto Marlies head coach Greg Moore, Texas Stars head coach Neil Graham and Calgary Wranglers head coach Mitch Love will serve as coaches for the event.

The 2023 Rona AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, Feb. 5 (6 p.m. ET) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events.

In the 2023 Mise-o-jeu AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, Feb. 6 (7 p.m. ET), the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute, 3-on-3 game.

Tickets for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank, which include admission to both the 2023 Rona AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, Feb. 5, and the 2023 Mise-o-jeu AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, Feb. 6, start at only $39 and are available now by visiting rocketlaval.com.

The 2023 AHL All-Star Classic will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Drake Batherson, Patrice Bergeron, Jordan Binnington, Jack Campbell, John Carlson, Logan Couture, Thatcher Demko, Denis Gurianov, Connor Hellebuyck, Tristan Jarry, Kaapo Kahkonen, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Linus Ullmark, Vitek Vanecek and Mats Zuccarello.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

Atlantic Division All-Stars

D Samuel Bolduc, Bridgeport Islanders (1st appearance)

G Brandon Bussi, Providence Bruins (1st)

F Will Cuylle, Hartford Wolf Pack (1st)

F Tyson Foerster, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (1st)

F Ethen Frank, Hershey Bears (1st)

F Matthew Highmore, Springfield Thunderbirds (2nd)

G Joel Hofer, Springfield Thunderbirds (1st)

F Vinni Lettieri, Providence Bruins (2nd)

F Riley Nash, Charlotte Checkers (1st)

D Xavier Ouellet, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (2nd)

F Mike Vecchione, Hershey Bears (1st)

D Cam York, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (1st)

Coach Todd Nelson, Hershey Bears (3rd)

North Division All-Stars

F Alex Barré-Boulet, Syracuse Crunch (2nd appearance)

D Justin Barron, Laval Rocket (1st)

F Brandon Biro, Rochester Americans (1st)

G Nico Daws, Utica Comets (1st)

F Gabriel Dumont (“C”), Syracuse Crunch (2nd)

D Noel Hoefenmayer, Toronto Marlies (1st)

D David Jiricek, Cleveland Monsters (1st)

D Darren Raddysh, Syracuse Crunch (1st)

F Anthony Richard, Laval Rocket (1st)

F Logan Shaw, Toronto Marlies (2nd)

F Egor Sokolov, Belleville Senators (1st)

G Joseph Woll, Toronto Marlies (1st)

Coach Greg Moore, Toronto Marlies (2nd; 1st as coach)

Central Division All-Stars

G Yaroslav Askarov, Milwaukee Admirals (1st appearance)

F Riley Barber, Texas Stars (1st)

D Declan Chisholm, Manitoba Moose (1st)

F David Gust, Rockford IceHogs (1st)

D Thomas Harley, Texas Stars (1st)

D Max Lajoie, Chicago Wolves (1st)

D Brian Lashoff (“C”), Grand Rapids Griffins (1st)

F Tommy Novak, Milwaukee Admirals (1st)

F Lukas Reichel, Rockford IceHogs (1st)

F Brett Seney, Rockford IceHogs (1st)

F Sammy Walker, Iowa Wild (1st)

G Jesper Wallstedt, Iowa Wild (1st)

Coach Neil Graham, Texas Stars (1st)

Pacific Division All-Stars

F Thomas Bordeleau, San Jose Barracuda (1st appearance)

F Michael Carcone, Tucson Roadrunners (1st)

G Lukas Dostal, San Diego Gulls (1st)

D Ryker Evans, Coachella Valley Firebirds (1st)

F Seth Griffith, Bakersfield Condors (2nd)

D Brad Hunt, Colorado Eagles (4th)

D Daniil Miromanov, Henderson Silver Knights (1st)

F Matthew Phillips, Calgary Wranglers (1st)

F Andrew Poturalski, Coachella Valley Firebirds (2nd)

F T.J. Tynan, Ontario Reign (4th)

D Christian Wolanin, Abbotsford Canucks (2nd)

G Dustin Wolf, Calgary Wranglers (1st)

Coach Mitch Love, Calgary