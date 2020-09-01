Sabres hire Ellis as director of player development

The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has named Matt Ellis director of player development.

Ellis played 14 seasons professionally, including eight in the Sabres organization from 2008 to 2016. He served as team captain of the Sabres’ AHL affiliates in Rochester and Portland, as well as for the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Ellis appeared in a total of 435 AHL games with Grand Rapids, Portland and Rochester, totaling 101 goals and 119 assists for 220 points. In 356 NHL games with Detroit, Los Angeles and Buffalo, Ellis recorded 21 goals and 28 assists.

The 39-year-old native of Welland, Ont., spent the past four years working for the Academy of Hockey at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo.