Sabres sign defensemen Clague, Davies, Priskie

The Buffalo Sabres have signed defensemen Kale Clague, Jeremy Davies and Chase Priskie to one-year, two-way contracts.

Clague, 24, played 36 games in the NHL with Los Angeles and Montreal last season, totaling two goals and eight assists for 10 points. He also notched four assists in five AHL contests with the Ontario Reign.

In 129 AHL games over four seasons with Ontario, Clague has recorded 16 goals and 54 assists for 70 points. He represented the Reign at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic in Ontario.

A second-round pick by Los Angeles in the 2016 NHL Draft, Clague has two goals and 14 assists in 58 career NHL games with the Kings and Canadiens.

Davies, 25, set career highs with six goals, 25 assists and 31 points in 54 games with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals in 2021-22. He also recorded six assists in nine Calder Cup Playoff contests.

In three pro seasons, Davies has appeared in 125 AHL games with Milwaukee and Chicago and has tallied 10 goals and 58 assists for 68 points along with a plus-49 rating.

Originally selected by New Jersey in the seventh round of the 2016 NHL Draft, Davies has totaled three assists in 22 career NHL games with the Predators.

Priskie, 26, scored eight goals and added 23 assists for 31 points in 54 games with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers in 2021-22, his third pro season. He tallied one assist in seven playoff games, and also made his NHL debut with the Florida Panthers, appearing in four contests.

Priskie has appeared in 126 career AHL games with Charlotte, Syracuse and Springfield, registering 19 goals and 54 assists for 73 points.