Sabres sign Pilut to one-year contract

The Buffalo Sabres have signed defenseman Lawrence Pilut to a one-year, two-way contract.

Pilut returns to the Sabres organization after spending the last two seasons with Traktor Chelyabinsk in the Kontinental Hockey League.

The native of Tingsryd, Sweden, played 67 games with the AHL’s Rochester Americans over the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, totaling 10 goals and 39 assists for 49 points along with a cumulative plus-26 rating. He was selected to play in the AHL All-Star Classic both seasons, but missed both events while on recall to Buffalo.

Pilut skated in 46 games with the Sabres as well, recording one goal and five assists.