Sabres sign Tokarski to two-year contract

The Buffalo Sabres have signed goaltender Dustin Tokarski to a two-year contract.

Tokarski, a two-time Calder Cup champion, ranks 17th all-time in the AHL with 192 regular-season victories and tied for 10th with 27 shutouts. He owns an overall record of 192-120-30 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage in 361 AHL contests over 11 seasons.

Last year, Tokarski was 9-5-2 with a 1.97 GAA and a .924 save percentage in 18 appearances with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

In postseason play, Tokarski has a record of 20-7 (1.85, .932) in 30 career appearances, winning Calder Cup championsips with Norfolk in 2012 and Charlotte in 2019.

An AHL All-Star in 2014, Tokarski was originally chosen by Tampa Bay in the fifth round of the 2008 NHL Draft, and has a record of 10-12-5 (2.84, .904) in 34 career NHL contests.