Scott, Mullin returning to Monsters

The Cleveland Monsters have signed forwards Justin Scott and Tristan Mullin to AHL contracts for the 2021-22 season.

Scott, 25, enters his sixth season in Cleveland after recording two goals and five assists in 18 games and serving as an alternate captain for the Monsters in 2020-21.

Scott has skated in 260 career AHL games, all with Cleveland, and has totaled 40 goals and 47 assists for 87 points. He ranks second in franchise history in games played.

Mullin, 24, made his AHL debut in 2020-21 and recorded three goals and one assist in 15 games with Cleveland. His first career AHL goal was the game-winner in the Monsters’ 5-3 victory at Rochester on Apr. 14.

Mullin joined the Monsters following his senior season at the University of Vermont, where he posted four goals and one assist in 11 games. Mullin played his first three college seasons at Cornell University.