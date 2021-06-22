Sedins join Canucks’ hockey operations department

The Vancouver Canucks have announced that Daniel and Henrik Sedin will join the team’s hockey operations department as special advisors to general manager Jim Benning.

As part of their responsibilities, the Sedins will work collaboratively with Vancouver’s AHL staff and coaches in Abbotsford, supporting Benning and assistant general managers John Weisbrod and Chris Gear.

“Henrik and Daniel’s hockey intellect and experience is exceptional,” said Benning. “We’ve had an open line of communication since they retired as players. They are students of the game, eager to learn, who will make valuable contributions and strengthen our staff. We are very pleased to add their knowledge and passion for the game and have them begin the next stage of their careers with us.”

Daniel and Henrik Sedin retired in 2018 after 17 NHL seasons as Vancouver Canucks. Henrik leads the franchise in games played (1,330), assists (830), points (1,070) and plus minus (+165) while Daniel leads in goals (393), power play goals (138), game-winning goals (86) and shots on goal (3,474). While their contributions on-ice are well-known their impact off the ice will be remembered with equal reverence in Vancouver. The Sedins spend significant time, energy and funds to support children and families throughout their adopted province of British Columbia.