Simon returning to Penguins organization

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Dominik Simon to a one-year, two-way contract.

Simon returns to the Penguins after spending the 2020-21 season in the Calgary Flames organization, skating in 11 NHL games and one AHL contest with the Stockton Heat.

Over six pro seasons, Simon has played 184 NHL games with Pittsburgh and Calgary, registering 19 goals and 45 assists for 64 points. He also has 44 goals and 67 assists for 111 points in 160 AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Stockton, including a 25-goal season as a rookie in 2015-16.

Simon was drafted by the Penguins in the fifth round (137th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.