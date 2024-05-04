Stars push division-winning Admirals to brink

Remi Poirier made 32 saves as the Texas Stars took a 2-0 series lead over the division champion Milwaukee Admirals with a 4-1 victory in Game 2 of their Central Division semifinal on Saturday.

Milwaukee hosts Game 3 on Wednesday needing three straight wins back home to take the best-of-five series.

Matej Blümel recorded his third two-point game of the postseason with a goal and an assist to lead the Stars. Alex Petrovic, Kyle McDonald and Justin Hryckowian also scored in support of Poirier (4-0) and Mavrik Bourque recorded two more assists, giving him 10 points through Texas’s first four playoff games.

Ozzy Wiesblatt scored the only goal for the Admirals, who have been outscored 10-2 since scoring the first two goals of the series early in Game 1.

(Texas leads series, 2-0)

Game 1 – Thu., May 2 – TEXAS 6, Milwaukee 3

Game 2 – Sat., May 4 – TEXAS 4, Milwaukee 1

Game 3 –Wed., May 8 – Texas at Milwaukee, 8:00

*Game 4 – Fri., May 10 – Texas at Milwaukee, 8:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 12 – Texas at Milwaukee, 6:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern