Thunderbirds sign Wesley, Luce

by AHL PR
Photos: Micheline V

The Springfield Thunderbirds have signed defensemen Josh Wesley and Griffin Luce to one-year American Hockey League contracts.

Wesley spent the 2020-21 season with the Utica Comets, collecting two goals and four assists for six points in 25 AHL contests.

The five-year pro has skated in 98 career games in the AHL with Utica, San Antonio, Hartford and Charlotte, tallying four goals and 11 assists.

Wesley was originally a fourth-round pick by Carolina in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Luce skated in 22 games with the AHL’s Rochester Americans in 2020-21, his rookie pro season, and posted two goals and one assist along with 27 penalty minutes and a plus-2 rating.

Luce, 23, also notched two assists in 12 games with Rapid City (ECHL).

Luce was undrafted out of the University of Michigan, where he skated in 131 games over four collegiate seasons.

