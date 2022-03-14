Checkers’ Tippett named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Charlotte Checkers forward Owen Tippett has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 13, 2022.

Tippett tallied four goals and four assists for eight points in four games for Charlotte last week.

On Tuesday night, Tippett recorded the second two-goal game of his professional career, helping the Checkers to a 3-1 road victory over Texas. He drew an assist on Charlotte’s lone goal in Wednesday’s rematch with the Stars, and came back with a goal and two assists as the Checkers defeated Springfield, 5-1, on Friday night. Tippett finished the week with a goal and an assist on Saturday as Charlotte rallied to earn a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Thunderbirds.

A first-round choice (10th overall) by Florida in the 2017 NHL Draft, Tippett has racked up 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 12 games with Charlotte this season, while also tallying six goals and eight assists in 42 NHL contests with the Panthers.

The 23-year-old native of Peterborough, Ont., was an AHL All-Star as a rookie in 2019-20, when he notched 40 points in 46 games for Springfield. He has totaled 26 goals and 34 assists for 60 points in 63 career AHL outings, as well as 14 goals and 19 assists for 33 points in 94 NHL games with Florida.