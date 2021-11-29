Gulls’ Tracey named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that San Diego Gulls forward Brayden Tracey has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending November 28, 2021.

Tracey notched three goals and four assists for seven points in three contests last week as the Gulls extended their winning streak to five games.

On Wednesday night, Tracey scored twice in the third period and added an assist for the first three-point game of his career, helping San Diego secure a 5-1 victory over San Jose. On Friday, Tracey scored the tiebreaking goal and assisted on the eventual game-winner as the Gulls defeated the Barracuda, 4-2. And on Saturday, Tracey earned assists on both San Diego goals in a 2-1 win at Bakersfield.

A first-round choice (29th overall) by Anaheim in the 2019 NHL Draft, Tracey has recorded five goals and nine assists for 14 points in 15 games for the Gulls this season, and ranks second among AHL rookies in plus/minus with a plus-10 rating. The 20-year-old Calgary, Alta., native, made his pro debut with San Diego in 2020-21, appearing in 12 games, and spent three junior seasons in the Western Hockey League with Moose Jaw and Victoria.