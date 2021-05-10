Turcotte named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Ontario Reign forward Alex Turcotte has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending May 9, 2021.

Turcotte notched three goals and three assists in three games for Ontario last week, including the first hat trick of his professional career.

Turcotte began the week with an assist on Wednesday night to help the Reign rally for a 6-4 win over San Diego. On Friday, he chipped in two more assists as Ontario earned a 7-4 road win over the Gulls. And on Sunday, Turcotte doubled his season total by scoring three times in a 7-5 defeat to Colorado; it was the third consecutive game in which a Reign skater recorded a hat trick.

Turcotte, Los Angeles’s first-round pick (fifth overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft, has recorded six goals and 15 assists for 21 points in 31 games for Ontario this season. The 20-year-old native of Elk Grove, Ill., also played at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, helping the United States capture a gold medal. A product of the U.S. National Team Development Program, Turcotte recorded 26 points in 29 games at the University of Wisconsin in 2019-20, tied for second in the Big Ten in freshman scoring.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Turcotte will receive an etched crystal award from CCM.