Verbeek named Griffins GM

The Detroit Red Wings have named Pat Verbeek as the new general manager of the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Verbeek will also continue in his role as assistant GM of the Red Wings.

Verbeek, 57, is beginning his third season as assistant general manager with the Red Wings and his ninth season overall with the organization, in addition to spending four years as a professional scout (2006-10) and two years as a player (1999-2001).

Verbeek has 15 years of front-office experience overall, as he also worked alongside Steve Yzerman with the Tampa Bay Lightning for nine seasons as director of professional scouting (2010-12) and assistant general manager and director of player personnel (2012-19) prior to rejoining the Red Wings. In his expanded role with the Griffins, Verbeek will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the team, including personnel decisions, contract negotiation and player movement.

“The Griffins are a first-class organization, and Grand Rapids is a fantastic market for hockey,” said Verbeek. “Both of those factors are critical in the successful development of prospects in the American Hockey League and the ability to help them get to the next level. I look forward to continuing the winning culture in Grand Rapids and providing our prospects every necessary resource to develop as professionals and become impactful players in the NHL.”

The Red Wings and Griffins have been affiliated since the 2002-03 season, and Detroit has overseen all hockey operations matters for Grand Rapids since 2011-12. The Griffins rank as one of the most successful AHL franchises on and off the ice, annually ranking among league leaders in attendance in addition to winning Calder Cup championships in 2013 and 2017. The franchise has also captured three division championships and one regular-season title since affiliating with Detroit. The Griffins have produced 59 players who made their NHL debuts with Detroit, with a total of 105 players overall who have debuted or returned to the NHL with the Red Wings after playing for Grand Rapids.

As a player, Verbeek logged 521 goals and 1,063 points over a 1,424-game NHL career, spent with New Jersey, Hartford, the New York Rangers, Dallas and Detroit. He won the 1999 Stanley Cup championship with the Stars.